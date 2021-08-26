Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,404,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72.

