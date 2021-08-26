Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

