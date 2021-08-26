Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

