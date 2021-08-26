Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47.

