Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

