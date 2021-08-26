SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $3.41 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $26,602.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

