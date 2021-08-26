Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

