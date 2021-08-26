Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Makes New $51.14 Million Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 966,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,141,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 24.6% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KOF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

