SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCYX. Aegis lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $145.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

