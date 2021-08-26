SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCYX. Aegis cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

