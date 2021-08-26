SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,893.39 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $34,893.39 and $25.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

