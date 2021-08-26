Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.08. 85,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.