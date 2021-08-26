Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

