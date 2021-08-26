Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 25.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $45,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 17,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,187. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18.

