Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Reduced by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,247. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

