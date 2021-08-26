Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, David Schwartz purchased 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

