SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.48. 626,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

