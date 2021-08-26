Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.16.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

