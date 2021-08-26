Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $588.77 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.