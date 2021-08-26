Savant Capital LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $81.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

