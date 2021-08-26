Savant Capital LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

