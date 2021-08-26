Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.