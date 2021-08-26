SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.19 ($156.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.