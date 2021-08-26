Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,638. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

