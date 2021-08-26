salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.
NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
