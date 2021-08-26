salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

