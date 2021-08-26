salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

