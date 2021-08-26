salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.
NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21.
In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
