salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. 8,699,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,705.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.