Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

