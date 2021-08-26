SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $63.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.