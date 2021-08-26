RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXST. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. RxSight has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

