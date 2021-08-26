Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 621,780 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 621,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of The TJX Companies worth $107,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

