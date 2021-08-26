Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 320,752 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Ventas worth $130,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

