Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $101,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.