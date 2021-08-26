Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $92.08 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2,256.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $92,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

