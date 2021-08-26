Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $83,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

