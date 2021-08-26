Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 191.0% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

