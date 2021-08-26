Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.53. 975,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

