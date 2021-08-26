Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $142.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 20,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

