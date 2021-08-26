Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

