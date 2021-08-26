Royal Bank of Canada Invests $231,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of MAXN opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $539.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

