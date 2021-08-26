Royal Bank of Canada Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 670.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 708,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

