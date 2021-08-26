Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OSBC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,603 shares of company stock worth $912,990. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

