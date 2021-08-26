Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

