Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 422.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBFS. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

