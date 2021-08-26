Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,390 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

