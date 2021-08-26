Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,581 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $191,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 78.4% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 34,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

