Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ROVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

