Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.88. 1,301,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

