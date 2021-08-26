Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,562. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

