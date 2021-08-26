Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.